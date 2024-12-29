Pedestrian killed in Reseda hit-and-run; police searching for driver

Police are working to find the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Reseda.

Police are working to find the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Reseda.

Police are working to find the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Reseda.

Police are working to find the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Reseda.

RESEDA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are working to find the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Reseda.

The incident happened Friday just after 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Saticoy Street and Amigo Avenue.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the driver struck a pedestrian and fled the scene. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

A detailed description of the driver and the vehicle they were in was not immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.