Pedestrian killed in Reseda hit-and-run; police searching for driver

Sunday, December 29, 2024 12:12AM
RESEDA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are working to find the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Reseda.

The incident happened Friday just after 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Saticoy Street and Amigo Avenue.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the driver struck a pedestrian and fled the scene. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

A detailed description of the driver and the vehicle they were in was not immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.

