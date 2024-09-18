Local Coast Guard member awarded medal for heroic rescues during Lahaina wildfires

Thompson said the award has inspired him to continue working hard and remain dedicated to his service.

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- Petty Officer 2nd Class John Thompson was recognized at the U.S. Coast Guard Base Los Angeles-Long Beach for his heroic actions during the devastating Lahaina wildfires in August 2023.

"I was the coxswain of a small boat, a 45-foot RB-M. We took it out that night just to try and find as many people as we can and bring them back to shore and safety," Thompson said.

"He took action. He got on scene, he helped coordinate a Coast Guard surface swimmer who went inside the reef line to start affecting rescues and help local responders evacuate people who were stranded ashore," said Kyra Dykeman, Coast Guard Deputy Commander for Sector Honolulu.

Thompson was stationed in Maui for two years before relocating to San Pedro. He said he's never experienced anything like the Lahaina wildfires before.

"What they encountered was a harrowing scene of an entire town engulfed in flames, raining embers, thick black smoke. Many times unable to see where they were transiting due to the smoke," Dykeman said.

Despite the overwhelming challenges, Thompson helped rescue over 17 people and assisted 40 ashore. His courageous actions during the disaster earned him the Coast Guard Medal, one of the highest honors awarded by the Coast Guard.

"The Coast Guard Medal is a medal that's not often given out, but when it is given out, it's for what's inscribed on the back of it, which is heroism. People are home today because of his efforts and his boat crew's efforts," said Rear Admiral Joseph Buzzella.

"It was pretty scary, something I didn't know what I was walking into. I know my teammates and my crew had already been out there and risked their lives, so I knew I had to do it anyway," Thompson said.

Thompson said he is grateful to have received the Coast Guard Medal and it has inspired him to continue working hard and remain dedicated to his service.