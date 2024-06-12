California voters to decide whether to roll back controversial Prop 47 this November

Proposition 47 was passed by California voters back in 2014. Now, an effort is underway to roll back the law that has been blamed for rampant theft.

State officials on Tuesday said the initiative met the required number of petition signatures to become eligible for the ballot. It's expected to be certified for the Nov. 5 general election later this month.

Proposition 47 was passed by voters back in 2014. It reduced many non-violent crimes such as drug possession and property crimes valued at $950 or less to misdemeanors. The current law also allows resentencing for people convicted of felonies for such offenses.

Critics have pointed to that law as a reason for an increase in retail theft and other crimes.

The new measure, called the Homelessness Drug and Theft Reduction Act, would change elements of Prop. 47.

The new measure would allow felony charges for possessing certain drugs, including fentanyl and for thefts under $950. It also aims to help people who are homeless and struggle with mental health and addiction.