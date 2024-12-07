Public health alert issued for ready-to-eat frozen chicken nuggets sold at SoCal Costco

GOLETA, Calif. (KABC) -- A public health alert was issued for ready-to-eat frozen chicken products sold at a store in Santa Barbara County, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

The five-pound boxes of "yummy Dino Buddies Holiday NUGGETS" were shipped to one Costco location on Marketplace Drive in Goleta. They have the Canadian establishment seal 348 on the back.

The USDA says the products were not presented for the agency's import reinspection. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.

There have been no confirmed reports of sickness, but consumers are urged not to eat them. They are instead advised to either throw them away or return them to the store.