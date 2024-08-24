Rams to face off against Texans in final preseason game. Watch it on ABC7

The Los Angeles Rams will face off against the Houston Texans in their final preseason game Saturday, and you can watch it on ABC7.

Kickoff is at 10 a.m., but PreGame with Rob Fukuzaki, Curt Sandoval and Super Bowl champion Roland Williams begins at 9:30 a.m.

After the game, stay with Rob, Curt and Roland for the L.A. Rams PostGame.

The final preseason game comes as L.A.'s starting left tackle Alaric Jackson was suspended for two games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. The exact reason for the suspension remains undisclosed.

Jackson will be eligible to return in week 3.

Looking ahead to the regular NFL season, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is expected to be ready for the season opener against the Detroit Lions despite a recent hamstring issue.