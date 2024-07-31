Rams' running backs look to make big impact for 2024 season

Rams running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum look to make a big impact on offense this season.

Rams running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum look to make a big impact on offense this season.

Rams running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum look to make a big impact on offense this season.

Rams running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum look to make a big impact on offense this season.

WESTCHESTER, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Rams continued training camp Tuesday as the first game of the preseason gets closer.

Los Angeles plays its first preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 11 at SoFi Stadium. In the meantime, the team is training at Loyola Marymount University.

On offense, the team will look to two running backs: Kyren Williams and Blake Corum.

Williams rushed for over 1,000 yards in just 12 games last season, while Corum helped the Michigan Wolverines win the national championship earlier this year.

"I'm here to help the team win because at the end of the day, winning is fun and I love winning," Corum said.

Rams' defensive outlook after Aaron Donald's retirement

For the past few seasons, the Rams were known around the league for trading away high draft picks for veteran players ready to contribute immediately.

The strategy proved successful when the team won Super Bowl LVI, but now the Rams are using the draft to bolster their roster for another championship run.

For the first time since 2016, the Rams had a draft pick in the first round and chose defensive end Jared Verse of Florida State.

Verse is being paired on defense with Byron Young, who is coming off a successful rookie campaign. The two are developing a great relationship.

The Rams had one of the youngest defenses last season. With a year under their belts, combined with additions through the draft and free agency, the defense is expected to be much improved.