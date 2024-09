San Jacinto brush fire burns more than 350 acres; no homes threatened

SAN JACINTO, Calif. (KABC) -- A hillside brush fire grew to at least 350 acres near San Jacinto on Sunday.

The Record Fire was first observed burning in light to medium vegetation just after 2 p.m. in the area of Soboba Road and Gilman Springs Road, just north of San Jacinto.

It was initially estimated at about fire acres but continued to spread, sending up thick plumes of smoke into the sky.

No homes were threatened and no evacuations were ordered. As of 6 p.m., containment was 0%.