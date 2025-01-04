Riverside Habitat for Humanity creating special memorial for former President Jimmy Carter

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Riverside chapter of Habitat for Humanity is honoring former President Jimmy Carter with a special memorial.

Volunteers and staff at Riverside ReStore held a memorial-signing event Friday morning. They're creating a special framed wall and door that features all of the late president's contributions to the nonprofit and the country.

For 40 years, the former president and his wife Rosalynn led the Carter Work Project for Habitat for Humanity. The Riverside staff and volunteers talk about the late president as the face of public service.

"We have a display that we've put together here that is honoring his service to, not just for Habitat for Humanity, but to the communities nationwide, his role of being a servant leader," said Habitat for Humanity Riverside Executive Director David Hahn. " [ It's ] showing people as a good example of how you serve your communities, how you look for opportunities to better those who maybe not have the opportunities to do things on their own."

Since the Carters came on board in 1984, the Carter Work Project has rallied just over 108,000 volunteers to build more than 4,400 homes around the world.

What's being done at Riverside ReStore is being done at other Habitat for Humanity facilities around the country.

If you'd like to add your signature to the memorial, you can stop by the store at 2180 Iowa Ave. until Jan. 9, which is the National Day of Mourning for Carter.

"He was there and provided hope to those in need," said Jim Perry with the Riverside City Council. "Whether that was on an individual basis, to communities across this country and to those in need, he set the example. He was the role model for community service."

Habitat for Humanity said it plans to start building 26 homes in Jurupa Valley for veterans sometime in the spring.