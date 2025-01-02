Rose Parade floats now available for viewing at annual Floatfest

Each year, thousands of visitors head to Sierra Madre and Washington Boulevards in Pasadena for the chance to see the floats up close!

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- It was a spectacular sight to see after the Rose Parade in Pasadena, and for many, it was unforgettable.

"This has been on my bucket list for 30 years, so today, I decided we're going to do this," said Ann Branson of Los Angeles.

Locals and tourists stopped by Floatfest Wednesday, which features a 2-mile showcase of Rose Parade floats after their appearance along the parade route.

"From afar, I can't tell they're flowers, then you get closer and it's a really amazing thing to look at them and go each and every one of them are flowers," said Tim Stokes from Carson.

"I watched it as a kid growing up, and then when I came as an adult, I was like, 'Oh my gosh! I should have been here for years," said Renee Black.

Visitors had to opportunity to see a variety of floats, like the award-winning San Diego Zoo float covered in marigolds or the innovative La Canada Flintridge complete. Of course, the "Wicked" float proved to be quote "popular" with Elphaba's dress covered in seaweed.

"The weather is awesome, and it's California, it's Pasadena, what more can you ask for?" said Branson.

Wednesday beautiful weather proved to be much more than just a tourist attraction. Staff told Eyewitness News just how long the roses are in bloom depends on our forecast.

"We live in Southern California where we have this beautiful weather every year on New Year's Day," said volunteer Curtis Clifton. "This particular year we've had fog in the morning, that's like them being refrigerated. Then the sun comes out and they open up."

SoCal's cool morning temperatures and afternoon sunshine was a big help in keeping the thousands of roses in bloom.

The Floatfest Parade Showcase will be Thursday and Friday starting at 9 a.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and children 5 and under get in for free.