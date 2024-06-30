Fire in Moreno Valley scorches 344 acres, now 100% contained, Cal Fire says

A vegetation fire erupted in Moreno Valley and quickly spread to more than 300 acres, Cal Fire said.

A vegetation fire erupted in Moreno Valley and quickly spread to more than 300 acres, Cal Fire said.

A vegetation fire erupted in Moreno Valley and quickly spread to more than 300 acres, Cal Fire said.

A vegetation fire erupted in Moreno Valley and quickly spread to more than 300 acres, Cal Fire said.

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A vegetation fire that erupted Saturday afternoon in Moreno Valley and burned over 300 acres is now 100% contained, Cal Fire said.

The video in the player above is from a previous report on this fire.

Fire officials said the blaze scorched 344 acres but was fully contained at 11 a.m. Sunday.

The fire was reported around 12:25 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Gilman Springs Road and Alessandro Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

No injuries or evacuation orders were reported.

Officials said the fire was burning in light, flashy fuels in an area with limited access.

The cause of the fire was unknown.