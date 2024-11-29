San Clemente brewery hosts Thanksgiving for Marines from Camp Pendleton

Judge Brewery in San Clemente served up tasty Thanksgiving meals for Marines from Camp Pendleton.

Judge Brewery in San Clemente served up tasty Thanksgiving meals for Marines from Camp Pendleton.

Judge Brewery in San Clemente served up tasty Thanksgiving meals for Marines from Camp Pendleton.

Judge Brewery in San Clemente served up tasty Thanksgiving meals for Marines from Camp Pendleton.

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KABC) -- Thanksgiving looked a little different this year for a group of military service members from Camp Pendleton.

They spent the holiday away from home after finishing boot camp in September.

"I do miss home, definitely, but Thanksgiving with all the guys - it's a really good thing to get together with them, and it kind of feels like a second home," Jacob Luna from Texas said.

The holiday was made extra special by Judge Brewery in San Clemente, which hosted them for a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

Hayden Warriner is from Montana and just finished boot camp.

"It's definitely not the easiest thing to have it away from home. It's definitely different," Warriner said.

Judge Brewery owner Ashley Leanders said the event was a way to give the Marines "a home away from home."

The meal was prepared by Peartree Meats BBQ.

"It's about spending time with family and then giving back, so it was a no-brainer when we were asked to come and spend time and feed Marines on our own time," Peartree Meets BBQ owner Michael Poirier said. "That's an easy decision, so we're happy to do it."

The Marines said the event gets their minds off all of their life changes.

"This is the first day we've gotten to go somewhere and eat with people, just hang out like normal people for once," Parker Harris of Texas said.

While the Marines can't spend Thanksgiving with loved ones, they're surrounded by folks who appreciate their service to the country every single day.

"Being around everybody is just really helpful and it kind of brings us all together right now," Luna said.

The community is so proud of its Marines that Judge Brewery plans to hold this event again next year but make it bigger and better.