Search for retired LA County deputy intensifies in Greece: 'Time is of the essence'

The search is expanding for a retired Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy who went missing while hiking on the Greek island of Amorgos.

The search is expanding for a retired Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy who went missing in Greece during a blistering heat wave.

Albert Calibet, 59, was last seen Tuesday while hiking on the Greek island of Amorgos. New drone video over the rocky terrain shows the extensive search efforts for the Hermosa Beach man.

A helicopter and local shepherds have also joined in to help find him.

Surveillance video obtained by MEGA Live News, which is being investigated by Greek authorities, appears to show Calibet in a parking lot setting off on that hike.

His girlfriend and brother also traveled to the Mediterranean country with a couple of search and rescue people from Los Angeles.

"The island is half the size of Catalina. It's not that big," said his brother, Oliver Calibet. "Time is of the essence... he's on the fourth day right now. It's not good, but we're very positive about it."

The scorching heat has posed a challenge in the search as parts of the country see triple-digit temperatures.

Temperatures exceeded 104 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday in much of central and southern Greece, including greater Athens, the Cyclades and Crete.

Officials are on heightened alert for wildfires, which plague Greece every summer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.