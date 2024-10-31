Fans celebrate across SoCal after Dodgers win World Series

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Fans across the Southland went wild as soon as the Dodgers beat the Yankees to win their eighth World Series title in franchise history.

Several crowds popped up in Los Angeles - Whittier Boulevard in East L.A., downtown, near Dodger Stadium in Elysian Park and more - in celebration of the championship win.

The LAPD later issued a dispersal order in the area of Sunset Boulevard and Vin Scully Avenue near Dodger Stadium. In East L.A, authorities also declared an unlawful assembly and tried to disperse the crowd.

AIR7 was over city and captured fans in Dodger gear waving flags and taking over intersections.

While fireworks began to go off, other fans celebrated by lining up at DICK'S Sporting Goods in Pasadena to grab championship merchandise.

On Friday, a parade will be held to celebrate the Dodgers' championship win.