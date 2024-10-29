Several inmates hospitalized after possible overdose incident at Men's Central Jail near downtown LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Several inmates were hospitalized Tuesday morning after a possible overdose incident at the Men's Central Jail near downtown Los Angeles, officials said.

Shortly before 7 a.m., Los Angeles Fire Department firefighter-paramedics were summoned by L.A. County Sheriff's Department staff to "assist seven persons (all believed to be inmates), who may have inhaled or been exposed to a yet to be formally identified substance within a jail facility," the LAFD said in a statement.

All seven patients were transported to hospitals for further evaluation or required care, officials said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

"No escalating or off-site hazard has been identified," the news release said.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.