Several stores in LA County may have sold recalled raw milk, health officials say

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is warning residents to avoid consuming voluntarily recalled raw milk due to a detection of H5 bird flu virus in a retail sample.

Many retailers in Los Angeles may have sold recalled raw milk that could be contaminated with the virus, the agency said.

No illnesses associated with this lot of raw milk have been reported in LA County, according to DPH.

The Raw Farm LLC issued a voluntary recall, at the request of the state, of the affected cream top, whole raw milk with lot code 20241109 and "best by'' date of 11/27/2024 printed on the packaging. Customers should immediately return any remaining product to the retail point of purchase, DPH said.

According to DPH, some retailers where the product was sold in LA County include:

Back Door Bakery, 8349 Foothill Blvd., Sunland

Eataly, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd. Los Angeles

Erewhon Market, 475 S. Lake Ave., Pasadena

Erewhon Market, 26767 Agoura Rd., Calabasas

Erewhon Market, 4121 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles

Erewhon Market, 7660 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles

Lazy Acres, 1841 N. Western Ave., Los Angeles

Vitamin City LB, 6247 E. Spring St., Long Beach

Vitamin City, 642 W. Arrow Hwy., San Dimas

The Whole Wheatery, 44264 10th St. W, Lancaster

DPH said additional retailers may be confirmed as the investigation continues.

Although no illnesses associated with this lot of raw milk have been reported in L.A. County, out of an abundance of caution, and due to the ongoing spread of H5 bird flu in dairy cows, poultry, and sporadic human cases, consumers should not consume any of the affected raw milk, the agency said.

DPH is also notifying retailers to remove the affected raw milk from their shelves. Health inspectors in L.A. County will be visiting retail establishments where this product was sold to ensure that it is no longer available for purchase, the agency said.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.