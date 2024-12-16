Barber severely injured in shooting inside Mission Hills barber shop, victim's mother speaks out

A barber was shot and severely injured while working at a Mission Hills barbershop Wednesday, authorities said.

MISSION HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The mother of a man who was shot inside a Mission Hills barber shop is speaking out.

The shooting happened Wednesday at around 3:30 p.m. at Prodigy Barbershop. A masked gunman walked up to the shop and fired a single shot into the business.

That bullet hit a barber, identified as 23-year-old Anthony Rodarte, whose chair was right near the front.

He was hit in the side and the bullet lodged in his back. Rodarte survived the shooting, but his mother told Eyewitness News he sustained serious nerve damage and it's unclear whether he'll walk again. She has been by his side at the hospital everyday since the attack.

"It's horrible, I don't even leave. I left once to take a shower and change, and even then I felt guilty because I just want the person caught," said Michelle Moreno, the victim's mother. "I don't think I'm going to rest until the person is caught."

Video shows the gunman, who LAPD only described as a hispanic male in a black sweater and hat, riding off on a scooter. He has not been identified or arrested.

His mother is asking for the public's help to find the gunman. She says her son is "so active and so nice, and he's so helpless. I have to feed him, that's the hardest part. He says the same thing, 'I feel like a vegetable and I can't move'."

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe has been set up to help with medical expenses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD.