Shooting outside downtown LA smoke shop leaves 2 dead, 1 wounded

A shooting outside a smoke shop in downtown Los Angeles left two men dead and another wounded, police said.

A shooting outside a smoke shop in downtown Los Angeles left two men dead and another wounded, police said.

A shooting outside a smoke shop in downtown Los Angeles left two men dead and another wounded, police said.

A shooting outside a smoke shop in downtown Los Angeles left two men dead and another wounded, police said.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A shooting outside a smoke shop in downtown Los Angeles early Saturday left two men dead and another wounded, police said.

Officers responded just after midnight to the Cloud Smoke Shop in the 500 block of South Los Angeles Street, near Maple Avenue, regarding a shots fired call and found a man on the ground with gunshot wounds, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman said.

A second victim with gunshot wounds was found a few blocks away. Firefighter-paramedics arrived and pronounced both victims dead at the scene. They were not immediately identified.

A third man was wounded but was did not cooperate with investigating officers, police said.

The two deceased men had been talking when the shooter approached them and opened fire, according to the LAPD. Two employees inside the smoke shop said they took cover and did not see the assailant.

There was no suspect description and the shootings were under investigation.