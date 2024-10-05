Man killed in parking lot shooting outside St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower

BELLFLOWER, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was fatally shot in a parking lot outside of St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, triggering an investigation and a search for a suspect Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. on the 13600 block of Bellflower Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not available, but the unidentified victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Authorities said there was no indication that the shooting had anything to do with the high school, or a children's soccer game that was happening nearby.

No arrests have been made.