Sierra Fire: 40-acre blaze erupts in Fontana, threatening homes

Monday, July 1, 2024 12:09AM
A 40-acre brush fire erupted in Fontana, burning dangerously close to homes.

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 40-acre brush fire was burning Sunday afternoon in Fontana, burning dangerously close to homes.

The so-called Sierra Fire erupted near the intersection of Sierra and Jurupa avenues, less than two miles south of the 10 Freeway. No injuries were reported.

The fire was 0% contained as of 3 p.m., according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

"Structure defense engines in place," the agency said on X about 45 minutes later, adding that the fire was burning in a southeast direction with "moderate side slope expansion to (the) east."

Video from AIR7 showed flames burning on a hillside near a row of houses, with only a retaining wall standing between the homes and the fire.

A fixed-wing aircraft was seen dropping pink Phos-Chek at the scene as firefighters on the ground marched toward the fire line on foot.

No evacuations orders were issued.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

