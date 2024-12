Small plane crash lands on golf course in Carson

A small plane crash-landed on a golf course in Carson Sunday afternoon.

A small plane crash-landed on a golf course in Carson Sunday afternoon.

A small plane crash-landed on a golf course in Carson Sunday afternoon.

A small plane crash-landed on a golf course in Carson Sunday afternoon.

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- A small plane crash-landed on a golf course in Carson Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened at about 3:47 p.m. near the 405 Freeway at the 110 Freeway interchange.

No injuries were reported, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

No further details were immediately known.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. More details will be added here as information becomes available.