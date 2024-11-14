Small plane crashes upside down in Sepulveda Basin; 2 people rescued

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A single-engine Cessna crashed upside down in the Sepulveda Basin early Thursday morning, authorities said.
The aircraft crashed shortly after 7 a.m. in a field just off Burbank Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The two people onboard the aircraft, a man and a woman, were pulled out of the plane before fire crews got to the scene. The fire department said they didn't appear have life-threatening injuries.
Further details weren't immediately released.
This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.