Smash-and-grab thieves slam pickup truck into Chatsworth smoke shop in crash caught on video

CHATSWORTH, Calif. (KABC) -- Thieves slammed a pickup truck into a Chatsworth smoke shop early Thursday before ransacking the store, dramatic surveillance video showed.

The footage shows a white truck backing into the front Smoke City about 1:30 a.m. at 21700 Devonshire Street, near Owensmouth Avenue, mangling a metal security gate.

About a dozen suspects are then seen looting the small business before fleeing.

No one was in custody in connection with the crime, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

