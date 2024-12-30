SoCal families recall moment Jimmy Carter helped build their homes with Habitat for Humanity

The former president, known as a champion of international human rights both during and after his White House tenure, died at 100.

For decades, Carter and his wife Rosaylnn were advocates for affordable housing. Through Habitat's Carter Work Project, they worked alongside other volunteers in 14 countries to build thousands of homes.

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- Rosa Vicencio has lived in her San Pedro home for 14 years, and it wouldn't have been possible without Habitat for Humanity.

In fact, former President Jimmy Carter was one of the volunteers who helped build her house.

"He wanted the low-income families to be able to own our homes. He wanted to help us in that way," recalled Vicencio.

The home was built in 2007. Altogether, 16 homes were built in the area, and most of them were done in a week.

"He would be the first one on the build sight every morning," said Erin Rank with Habitat for Humanity. "He would be the last one to leave every day. He would make sure that every house was progressing on time, and he was really about getting the house done before photographs or autographs or anything like that, he really worked hard."

"You feel honored working with the presence of a president and at the same time, he's so warm and welcoming, you almost feel like you're with a neighbor," said Rank.

Maria Marsch lives in the area and remembered when Carter came up to her to say 'Hello.'"

She believes he will be long remembered.

"He comes straight over and he looks at us and he says, 'Oh, beautiful movie stars,' talking about my granddaughters," she recalled. "He's done a lot of humanitarian projects around the world, this being one of them. It was an empty lot, and he's given home a home to many families here."

Vicencio said that's what the former president did for her and she'll always be thankful.

"For giving me peace, peace of mind, for giving me a place that I consider it to be mine," she said.