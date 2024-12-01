Child suffers burn injuries as Colton family jumps from window to escape house fire

COLTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A Colton family woke up to a nightmare the day after Thanksgiving after their house was engulfed in flames.

The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Friday. A mother, father and six children jumped out of a window to get to safety.

All of them were taken to the hospital for care. One child suffered burns to 25% of his body and was airlifted to a burn center in Irvine, according to a family member.

The family lost everything in an instant, including their historic Colton home.

"He was doing a lot of work to it. Every night he was going through all this work and it's just very unfortunate this happened to his house," said Emmanuel Flores, brother of one of the victims.

The family set up a GoFundMe page for support.

The Colton Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.