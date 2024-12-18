Jurupa Valley brush fire threatens structures, prompts evacuation orders

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Evacuation orders have been issued due to a brush fire that is threatening structures in Jurupa Valley Tuesday night.

The Soto Fire was reported around 7:48 p.m. near the area of Soto Avenue and Sedona Drive, according to CalFire.

As of 10 p.m., the blaze has charred 25 acres.

Evacuation orders are in place for Camino Real and the cross streets Laurel Ridge Drive, Pebblewood Court, Cottontail Court, Black Hills Drive and Sundance Drive.

It's unknown what sparked the blaze.

A large swath of Southern California is under a red flag warning as Santa Ana winds sweep through the region.

