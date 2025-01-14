Officials provide clarity after fire relief applicants receive FEMA response saying 'not approved'

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After multiple residents said their applications for wildfire relief were apparently denied by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Los Angeles County officials on Tuesday moved to provide clarity to those who received a response that said the request for relief funds was "not approved."

"I'm seeing that people are filling out the form and being denied," county Supervisor Kathryn Barger said at a Friday news conference. "I'm following up on that to find out what is going on, because it is completely mind-boggling to me that people who have lost everything are filling out a form as told and then are getting an immediate denial."

On Tuesday, an explanatory page, titled "Understanding FEMA Determination Letter," was online on the official L.A. County Recovers website.

"If the letter says you are 'not approved' for assistance, it does not mean you have been denied assistance. Understanding this letter and any next steps you need to take is critical to move your recovery forward," the website said. "It is important to read the letter carefully because it will include the amount of money FEMA may provide and information on the appropriate use of that money. The letter will also explain your application status and advise what you need to do to appeal if you do not agree with FEMA's decision."

Officials noted that people with insurance may receive an initial "not approved" decision but that FEMA assistance may nonetheless still be available.

"FEMA may need your insurance determination to be finalized in order to continue processing your application to make sure you are not receiving financial aid for the same damage twice," according to L.A. County Recovers. "By law, FEMA cannot pay for costs related to the wildfires that your insurance already covers."

After 30 days or more have passed since an insurance claim has been filed, if a settlement has not been received, wildfire victims are urged to contact the FEMA helpline at (800) 621-3362. FEMA may be able to provide some initial funds while residents wait for their insurance payout, officials said.

The website also included tips to help FEMA keep applicants on track toward recovery, instructions on how to appeal a FEMA decision, and information about other federal support that may be available.

"It is of the utmost importance that we be very clear -- very clear -- about what support and help FEMA can realistically provide," Barger said at a Tuesday news conference. "For wildfire survivors, they need nothing less than clear and transparent answers about how they will be supported through the recovery process."

FEMA is assisting people with immediate needs

Some 40,000 people have already applied for assistance from FEMA, which has provided over $8 million so far for immediate needs, said Robert J. Fenton, Jr., regional administrator for FEMA Region 9.

But Fenton said at a news conference on Tuesday that everyone will need to file insurance claims. FEMA aid is designed to help with unmet needs - after insurance claims are paid.

Fenton said the maximum amount of aid FEMA can provide is $43,600.

President Joe Biden has said the federal government would pay 100% of the firefighting and recovery costs in the first 180 days, but Fenton noted that doesn't mean FEMA will cover 100% of individual families' costs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.