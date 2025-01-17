LA County wildfires shed light on need for evacuation plans and resources for disabled people

Disabled fire evacuees needed access to emergency services meeting their needs. An LA disability advocate says this shows the need for more resources.

Disabled fire evacuees needed access to emergency services meeting their needs. An LA disability advocate says this shows the need for more resources.

Disabled fire evacuees needed access to emergency services meeting their needs. An LA disability advocate says this shows the need for more resources.

Disabled fire evacuees needed access to emergency services meeting their needs. An LA disability advocate says this shows the need for more resources.

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Flames fanned by hurricane-force winds were a life-threatening nightmare for those in Los Angeles County able to make an escape without assistance.

However, according to Judy Mark, president of Disability Voices United, the risks were far greater for people with disabilities.

"What we've seen in the recent wildfires here in Los Angeles is people with disabilities having higher levels of death or injury from the wildfires, and we are also seeing even for those who have not been injured having really difficult times finding housing," Mark said.

That was the case for Anthony Mitchell and his son, Justin.

Anthony's daughter, Hajime White, told ABC News the two lost their lives in the Eaton Fire, waiting for an ambulance. Anthony was an amputee and his son had cerebral palsy -- both used wheelchairs.

Malibu resident Joseph Church returned to find his home -- and his classic 1965 Porsche -- destroyed by the Palisades Fire.

White remembered the last conversation with her father and shared with ABC News how the two said they loved each other. She recalled her dad's last words to her: "Baby, I gotta go. The fire is in the yard."

Mark shared what she sees as the current flaw in emergency response for those with disabilities.

"911 is going to be overwhelmed during an emergency, and dialing 911 is not going to be the way to evacuate people," Mark said. "We have to have the local agencies that serve people with disabilities stepping up immediately, showing up to their home, helping them leave, finding them appropriate housing."

According to the American Community Survey, an estimated 4,488 people with disabilities lived in Altadena in 2023. That's roughly 11% of the population, with nearly two-thirds of the population being 65 years of age and older.

Mark said with wildfires here to stay, society must learn from this crisis to prepare for the next emergency situation and must make exceptions now to help evacuees that face disparities because of their disabilities.

A musician with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and his family lost their home to the Eaton Fire.

"All the red tape should be gone, and we should be able to say, 'Bureaucracy, here is your time to help us in the way that we need the help,'" Mark said.