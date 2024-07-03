Stabbing suspect arrested for killing of man in Hollywood

A man is in custody on suspicion of fatally stabbing another man in Hollywood that police said is a homicide.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A man is in custody Wednesday on suspicion of fatally stabbing another man in Hollywood that police said is a homicide.

Los Angeles Police Department officers from the department's Hollywood Division responded to calls of a stabbing at 6434 Yucca St. near Wilcox Avenue around 11:45 p.m Tuesday. When they arrived, officers learned the victim, a 34-year-old man, and the suspect had been arguing when the suspect drew a weapon and stabbed the victim, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.

The suspect ran away from the scene but was arrested shortly after at his home.

The stabbing is being investigated as a homicide, police said.