Steaks, happy hour, live music: In Old Town La Verne, Chase's offers something for everyone

LA VERNE, Calif. (KABC) -- It's a family-friendly restaurant in Old Town La Verne that offers something for everyone -- from daily happy hours to live music, Chase's is the place to be.

Located at 2079 Bonita Avenue, Chase's offers beautiful bone-in ribeye steaks, pork chops, pasta, and creative cocktails in a cozy, quaint setting.

Sometimes, you want to go, where everybody knows your name.

"This is like a 'Cheers' bar here," said owner and general manager Dori Franco. "We see lots of regulars. We have lots of family."

Situated in the former University of La Verne bookstore, Chase's is known for their steaks but chef Castellanos and his team cook it all, including delicious braised wild boar, meat loaf, roasted shrimp ragù pasta, crispy cauliflower, and deviled eggs made with avocado.

The menu, just like the clientele, keeps growing.

"I try to keep myself grounded and humble, and be thankful for my employees, and be thankful for the guests that come in here," said Franco, who started at the restaurant as a server and bartender. "I would be nothing without them. They make Chase's what it is."

She takes pride knowing her restaurant is a gathering spot for the tight-knight community of La Verne.

Most entrées at Chase's cost around $30. Happy hour is offered seven days a week. And every Wednesday night, rock out to live music.

"There's nothing like that around here in La Verne," Franco said. "And you're going to get an experience here."

What's your favorite local restaurant? Share with us and we may highlight your submission On The Menu with Rachel Brown.