Teen among 3 victims assaulted in Santa Monica, police say; suspect in custody

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man accused of assaulting three people along the beach in Santa Monica was taken into custody, police said.

The attacks happened Monday morning on Ocean Front Walk, according to the Santa Monica Police Department. It's unclear what provoked the alleged attacks.

The victims include a woman and a 17-year-old girl who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. One of the victims was hurt trying to intervene, police said. They are all expected to be OK.

The unidentified suspect was taken into custody shortly after and is now facing several felony charges.

Monday's incident is just the latest attack along Ocean Front Walk.

Last month, a homeless man was arrested for trying to rape a young woman who was jogging on a beach path. Another homeless man was also arrested for assaulting a 73-year-old woman.