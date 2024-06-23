16-year-old boy stabbed to death after fight at carnival in Palms neighborhood

PALMS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death at a pop-up carnival in the Palms neighborhood of Los Angeles, and a search was underway for the suspect Sunday.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday near Keystone Avenue and Venice Boulevard, on the first day of the Palms Community Festival, an event promoted by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities say things escalated when a fight broke out between the victim and suspect. The suspect then stabbed the teen multiple times.

The boy, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

The suspect, who fled the scene and remains outstanding, was described as a man between 15 and 20 years old.

Authorities believe the incident is gang-related, but additional details were not available.