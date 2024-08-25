60-acre brush fire prompts mandatory evacuation order for Tenaja Truck Trail in Riverside County

LAKELAND VILLAGE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Tenaja Truck Trail was under mandatory evacuation Sunday due to a 60-acre brush fire, the Cleveland National Forest announced.

The fire was reported early Sunday afternoon and was initially sized at 10 acres, but grew to 60 acres just before 2 p.m., according to the Cleveland NF.

El Carissa Village was under an evacuation warning and Ortega Highway was closed in both directions.

There were no reports of injuries or structural damage.

A reception and care site was being set up for evacuated residents at Lakeside High School, 32593 Riverside Drive in Lake Elsinore. Small pets were also being accepted at the center, while large animals can be taken to the San Jacinto Animal Shelter at 581 S. Grand Ave.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

City News Service contributed to this report.