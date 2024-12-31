That text message from The Toll Roads is likely a phishing scam

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Have you received a text message claiming you owe an outstanding fee for using a toll road? It's likely a phishing scam.

For example, some of the fraudulent messages state that you owe money for using the FastTrak Lane and that you need to pay via a website so you can avoid further late penalties and keep your driver's license. This is all false.

The Toll Roads says it does not send texts to non-account holders, and that drivers should disregard messages asking for a specific amount.

But if you're unsure, you can always verify text notifications by logging into your Toll Roads account, scrolling down to "Security," and clicking on "Notification Verification."