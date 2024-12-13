Toy giveaway, concert hosted at Nickerson Gardens with artists such as Kendrick Lamar, SZA

Record label Top Dawg Entertainment hosted its 11th annual toy giveaway and concert at Nickerson Gardens, featuring artists such as Kendrick Lamar and SZA.

Record label Top Dawg Entertainment hosted its 11th annual toy giveaway and concert at Nickerson Gardens, featuring artists such as Kendrick Lamar and SZA.

Record label Top Dawg Entertainment hosted its 11th annual toy giveaway and concert at Nickerson Gardens, featuring artists such as Kendrick Lamar and SZA.

Record label Top Dawg Entertainment hosted its 11th annual toy giveaway and concert at Nickerson Gardens, featuring artists such as Kendrick Lamar and SZA.

WATTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Every year thousands flock to a holiday celebration in Watts hosted by record label Top Dawg Entertainment.

The label founded by Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith hosted the free concert in Nickerson Garden with attendees asked to bring an unwrapped gift.

"People used to run from here (Nickerson Gardens)," Tiffith said. "They didn't want to come here. I made that change. The community - no problems, no issues every year. We embrace this."

The concert featured about 20 artists, including household names affiliated with TDE like Kendrick Lamar and SZA.

"I know there are a lot of families that are low income that they can't afford to do everything they want for their kids," said Grammy-nominated artist Sir. "So this is just a way for us to help them and just be a blessing to the community."

Gifts collected Thursday are distributed to kids at the housing project on the second day of the event. This is the event's 11th year.

"Every year we service about 5,000 kids that will come through the gym at Nickerson Gardens and we try to give them as much as we can," said Lena Franklin with the label. "So sometimes that's four or five presents. The kids do not leave empty-handed."

