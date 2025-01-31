Topanga residents angry over where Palisades Fire ash will be dumped

Topanga residents will hold a demonstration to voice their opposition over the location of a proposed site that will process ash from the Palisades Fire.

Topanga residents will hold a demonstration to voice their opposition over the location of a proposed site that will process ash from the Palisades Fire.

Topanga residents will hold a demonstration to voice their opposition over the location of a proposed site that will process ash from the Palisades Fire.

Topanga residents will hold a demonstration to voice their opposition over the location of a proposed site that will process ash from the Palisades Fire.

TOPANGA, Calif. (KABC) -- Topanga residents will hold a demonstration Friday to voice their opposition over the location of a proposed site that will process ash from the Palisades Fire.

The Environmental Protection Agency has given the public assurances that the process will be safe.

"Toxic material covers the entire burn area and the biggest risk we face is delaying its removal from our communities," Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath said in a statement.

"Phase 1 cleanup is being led by the US EPA," the statement added. "They have opened a staging location for the Palisades Fire on California State Parks land, on the inland side of Pacific Coast Highway and Topanga Canyon Boulevard."

RELATED: Duarte residents at town hall express opposition to location of Eaton Fire's debris processing site

Horvath went on to say the EPA will be held accountable for following "proven control measures."

Carolyn Day, a Topanga resident, says her biggest concern is that the site where the hazardous materials will be dumped has a sensitive ecosystem and it's close to their homes.

"We want the powers that be to know that it's not OK to ignore citizens," Day said. "We were already victimized by this fire in our community, and now we're suffering a secondary threat of these hazardous waste reaching our community, our waters and our creek."

The demonstration is scheduled to begin around 3 p.m. Friday.