7 members of 2025 Rose Court chosen

One of the seven members of the Rose Court will be chosen to serve as the 106th Rose Queen. That announcement is scheduled for Oct. 29.

PASADENA, Calif. (CNS) -- Seven young ladies were chosen Monday from among hundreds of original applicants to serve on the 2025 Rose Court, serving as local ambassadors and attending dozens of events leading up to the Tournament of Roses Parade and Rose Bowl Game on Jan. 1.

"These exceptional young ladies embody character, service and leadership, demonstrated through their dedication to family, school and community,'' read a statement from the Tournament of Roses. "RoseCourt members experience countless benefits, including personal development programs designed to enhance their public speaking and presentation abilities, boost self-confidence and refine their etiquette skills. Rose Court members are provided with opportunities to actively participate in the community, make positive contributions and discover ways to connect with local leaders.''

The seven-member court includes:

Lisette Parker, Maranatha High School

Saniyah Brunston, John Muir High School

Lara Georgian, Mayfield Senior School

Natalia Pradhan, Flintridge Preparatory School

Simone Ball, Arcadia High School

Lindsay Charles, Westridge School

Kate Kelly, La Cañada High School

To qualify for spots on the Rose Court, applicants must identify as female, be between 17 and 21 years old, reside within the Pasadena Area Community College District and have at least a 2.0 grade-point average during the current and previous academic year.

Applicants must be either a senior in high school or enrolled as a full-time student at any school or college within the Pasadena Area Community College District.

Members of the court all receive a $7,500 educational scholarship.