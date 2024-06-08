Trump set to speak at Newport Beach fundraiser Saturday

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at a sold-out campaign fundraiser in Newport Beach as the presumptive Republican presidential nominee continues his fundraising success following his conviction on 34 felony charges.

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at a sold-out campaign fundraiser in Newport Beach as the presumptive Republican presidential nominee continues his fundraising success following his conviction on 34 felony charges.

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at a sold-out campaign fundraiser in Newport Beach as the presumptive Republican presidential nominee continues his fundraising success following his conviction on 34 felony charges.

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at a sold-out campaign fundraiser in Newport Beach as the presumptive Republican presidential nominee continues his fundraising success following his conviction on 34 felony charges.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (CNS) -- Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at a sold-out campaign fundraiser in Newport Beach Saturday as the presumptive Republican presidential nominee continues his fundraising success following his conviction on 34 felony charges.

Street closures started at 7 a.m. and continue to approximately 3 p.m., the Newport Beach Police Department announced. Bayside Drive from Jamboree Road to Pacific Coast Highway will be closed to all motor traffic starting at 7 a.m. and only local residents will be permitted to enter with proof of residency, such as photo identification, passport or some other proof of address.

Residents of the Harbor Island community, Beacon Bay, Promontory Bay, and Promontory Point communities will be able to access their homes during the event via Pacific Coast Highway and Bayside Drive. If visitors are expected, "every effort to accompany them into your community" should be made as they will be denied access and turned away without proof of residency, police said.

The Linda Isle community will not be directly impacted as it is a gated community, but its access will be limited to Pacific Coast Highway and Bayside Drive.

The Bayside Shopping Center and Starbucks shopping center will remain open, but could be impacted during the event, police said

Trump's campaign has begun the process of formally requesting information from a small handful of potential running mates, ABC News has learned.

Road closure times and locations are subject to change at any time, according to police.

The fundraiser is Trump's third in three days in California. He raised $12 million at a fundraiser in San Francisco Thursday, according to Republican National Committeewoman Harmeet K. Dhillon, then conducted a fundraiser in Beverly Hills Friday.

Trump's motorcade arrived around 6 p.m. at a mansion on Elm Drive near Sunset Boulevard. A group of supporters were gathered outside, many waving Trump flags or American flags and cheering as the motorcade passed by.

Tickets ranged from $5,000 to attend a reception to $250,000 for the buyer to be designated as an event chair. Other ticket prices were $100,000 to participate in a roundtable, or $40,000 or raising $75,000, for a photo opportunity.

The Trump campaign said it raised $52.8 million through its online digital fundraising platform in the 24 hours following the former president's conviction in New York City May 30 on charges stemming from a payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

The Trump campaign and Republican National Committee announced Monday the campaign raised $141 million in May, with over 2 million donations at an average of $70.27 per donation. A quarter of May's donors had not previously donated to the 2024 campaign, according to the campaign.

Organizations supporting Trump raised another $150 million in May, according to the campaign.

"President Trump raised $141 million this month because Americans remember the roaring economy, secure border and peace through strength at home and abroad under Donald J. Trump," Trump campaign senior advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles said in a statement.

The visit is Trump's first to Southern California since Sept. 29-30, when he spoke at the California Republican Party Fall Convention in Anaheim and a fundraiser in Costa Mesa and visited the Carvel Ice Cream shop in Westwood.

Trump is set to head to Las Vegas following the Newport Beach fundraiser for a rally Sunday.

Trump's expected November opponent, President Joe Biden, is scheduled to visit the Southland next week, appearing with former President Barack Obama next Saturday at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles. George Clooney and Julia Roberts are among those expected to attend, while Jimmy Kimmel is expected to moderate a discussion between Biden and Obama.