USC School of Dramatic Arts to offer free tuition for its Masters in Fine Arts programs

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For the first time, the USC School of Dramatic Arts is offering free tuition for its Masters in Fine Arts programs.

Starting this fall, students pursuing MFAs in acting and dramatic writing will now have tuition costs waived. Incoming graduate students, as well as continuing MFA students in those programs, will no longer shoulder any tuition costs.

The video featured in the media player above is the ABC7 Los Angeles 24/7 streaming channel

The move comes as actors and writers are struggling to find jobs in the film and TV industry.

"Removing the tuition burden for the MFA acting and writing programs is an important investment in the future of storytelling and the performing arts," said School of Dramatic Arts Dean Emily Roxworthy in a press release. "So often we see exceptional talent unable to reach their potential because financial barriers keep them from accessing top-tier training."

The MFA programs serve 35 students who have been receiving financial assistance through scholarships or grants, the university said.