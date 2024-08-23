28 arrested after surge in thefts from Ventura County farms, authorities say

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- A troubling trend has emerged in Ventura County: people stealing from farmers.

Just this month, stolen farm equipment worth tens of thousands of dollars was recovered. A couple of motorcycles were also found.

There's been a spike in agricultural thefts in August, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Twenty-eight people last weekend were arrested in connection to these thefts. They were picked up in the unincorporated areas of Camarillo and Oxnard.

Along with the stolen farm equipment, the suspects were also arrested for alleged possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Detectives are looking into the uptick in thefts.

Ventura County agriculture is a multi-billion industry. The thefts can be devastating to growers when you consider the cost of one tractor can range from a few thousand to north of $50,000.

Deputy Carlee Morton with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office says the agency encourages farmers to remove keys from tractors and vehicles, as well as to secure their equipment and install surveillance footage.

Morton says the agency's enforcement team is still receiving tips and gathering evidence. Those arrested are not connected to the ranches and farms that were hit, according to investigators.

The 28 arrests, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, are just the beginning as the agency continues to monitor agricultural thefts in the county, especially in unincorporated areas.