Great white shark swims into commercial fishing boat off Catalina

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Some fishermen caught thrilling video of a great white shark bumping into their boat off Catalina Island.

The commercial fishermen were in the area looking for bluefin tuna. The shark rammed their boat as they watched in amazement before it swam off. No one was injured.

Experts from the Cal State Long Beach Shark Lab say it's not uncommon for fishermen to encounter sharks while out on the water off the Southern California coast - especially as there has been an recent increase in shark sightings.

Right now adult male great white sharks are returning from migration where they will make their way to the Channel Islands.