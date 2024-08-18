Video shows 3 suspects ransacking Anaheim computer store

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- For the second time in three months, thieves targeted a camera and computer store in Anaheim, despite increased security efforts around the business.

It happened early Monday morning at Mac Star Computers on S Brookhurst Street.

"Once the door opened in the back, we got the notification and it's all ... trying to get here as soon as possible," said Melissa Delgado.

The masked burglars might've thought they were walking away with pricey headphones, drones or camera gear, but Mac Star Computers has been broken into so many times, all the expensive goods are now kept in giant, heavy safes that are bolted to the ground.

"They were in and out within six minutes," said Delgado. "They didn't steal much because we have a lot of empty boxes on the shelves. Mostly, it was just a lot of damage to the store."

The thieves made their way in through the backdoor, which may seem unassuming and comes off like an easy entry point, but from the other side, you'd think you were breaking into a bank vault.

"We had a scissor gate, bars, steel door, and they were still able to get through it, so we doubled up on everything," said Delgado.

Last spring, thieves found another way into their other store in Corona, using a car as a battering ram.

It's unclear if the same suspects are behind both incidents. No arrests have been made in either case.

The owners are fed up that little has changed in the year and a half between crimes.

On Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed what he called "landmark legislation" that includes stricter penalties for property theft and sentencing enhancements for large-scale operations.

"The issue that is front and center in the consciousness of so many Californians," said Newsom. "You see it online, social media, you see it on the nightly news, this goes to the heart of the issue, and it does it in a thoughtful and judicious way."

The owners of Mac Star Computers are hoping for any help from police, prosecutors, or politicians. They know if they don't get any help, it's just a matter of time before the next break in.

"It's very frustrating, having to come here in the middle the of night, hope that they'll find somebody," said Delgado.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact police.