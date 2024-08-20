Watts family desperate for answers after 16-year-old girl goes missing

WATTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Watts family is desperate for answers and asking for the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl last seen one week ago.

The family of Mayanin Vazquez says she was on her way to school with her sisters last Monday morning when she stopped at a Smart & Final near Laurel and E. 97 streets in Watts. However, Mayanin never made it to school and her family doesn't know where she went.

The teenager was last seen on video walking outside the store with a man unknown to her family.

Mayanin's family says they immediately reported her missing. Her family also says she left her phone at home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.