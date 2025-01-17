More than 11,000 residents allowed to return home after some Palisades Fire evacuation orders lifted

ENCINO, Calif. (KABC) -- After six long nights away, many residents who evacuated due to the Palisades Fire were allowed to return home after some evacuation orders were lifted on Thursday.

"It's phenomenal and the officers are saying 'welcome home' and it's just fabulous," said Nelly Zahari.

More than 11,000 residents living on the outskirts of the Palisades Fire were told they could return to their neighborhoods Thursday afternoon, but those streets still aren't open to the public.

From Woodland Hills to Encino and down along Sepulveda, police were checking IDs and only allowing in those who actually live there.

"It's good to be back knowing police officers protected our neighborhood. It's really really good to be back home," said Zahari.

Residents said they were grateful for the dozens of law enforcement officers, not just at checkpoints but also patrolling during all hours of the day, for likely keeping looters away.

"It was safe when we came, they had the National Guard, they had the FBI, they had the police, LAPD," said Cathia Charvarejian.

Last Friday night, as the Palisades Fire reached Mulholland Drive and cast an ominous fiery glow over the San Fernando Valley, entire neighborhoods were told to evacuate. Many left, unsure if they'd have a house to return to.

"All these like huge fire clouds over our houses, we were just like helpless and praying at that point," said Joe Sarafian.

Ultimately, the fire never reached the Valley but as people returned, they said there was still an uneasy feeling.

"Hope for the best but prepare for worse and so we were just continuing to track and we didn't really let our guard down up until even now," said Anna Karapetyan. "We still have our cars packed or we're thinking about unloading now but, you know, it's been a stressful week."

