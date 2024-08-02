Woman claims she was kicked off Southwest flight at Burbank airport over medical condition

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman claims she was discriminated against for her medical condition and was forced off her Southwest Airlines flight from Burbank to Sacramento.

Brianna Solari has a condition known as neurofibromatosis, or NF, a genetic disorder that causes non-cancerous tumors to grow in the nervous system and skin.

"It's already hard enough," she told KCRA-TV. "It was already difficult enough with this condition, because I did have some visible tumors on my face and my arms, and people would comment."

Solari traveled to Los Angeles Wednesday for a surgery to help reduce the tumors on her body. She was set to fly back to Sacramento the following day when a flight attendant approached her once she sat in her seat.

"I exited the airplane, and they said, 'Well, there's been some concerns. Do you have any, you know, any medical conditions, diseases? And I said, 'No, I had surgery.' That's really none of their business what's going on, but I said, 'No, I had surgery,' and they said, 'Okay,' so then he got on the telephone with somebody."

Solari said the flight attendant called a doctor contracted by Southwest and claims he refused to speak with her.

"I said, 'Let me speak to the doctor' ... I was not examined by this physician," she said.

The flight ultimately took off without her.

A spokesperson for Southwest Airlines said it was looking into the issue and plans "to follow up with both the employees and customer involved to learn more."

Solari obtained a letter from her surgeon, clearing her to fly. Southwest Airlines then re-booked Solari a new flight.

"I don't think I'll ever fly them again. I think this could have been handled much more professionally," she said. "They should have waited until they had all of the information before making a decision that ultimately impacted my day, my flight, my traveling and my overall perspective on Southwest."

CNN contributed to this report.