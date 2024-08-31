Woman dies after man jumps off 210 Freeway in Sylmar, lands on her vehicle

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman died earlier this month after a man jumped off the 210 Freeway in the Sylmar area and landed on the vehicle she was in.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to reports of a jumper at the 210 freeway Roxford overpass on the evening of Aug. 9.

According to a GoFundMe created for the victim, the man crashed through the windshield and landed on her, leaving her in critical condition.

"She fought bravely for nearly three weeks, but on August 28th, the doctors told us that she wouldn't recover," read the GoFundMe. "Tragically, my mom passed away, leaving behind me, my brother, my sister, and her seven grandchildren."

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 [ TALK ] , or text TALK to 741-741 for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day 7 days a week.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.