Dodgers take 2-0 World Series lead into Game 3 against Yankees

Two games into the World Series and the Dodgers are just two wins away from a title. Here's everything you need to know about Game 3.

NEW YORK (KABC) -- It's a good day to be a Dodgers fan. Two games into the 2024 World Series, and the team is just two wins away from a title.

After the Dodgers edged the New York Yankees in an unbelievable opener on Friday, they picked up where they left off in a 4-2 Game 2 victory.

The good news is Shohei Ohtani is set to play Monday night despite a partially dislocated left shoulder. He hurt sliding into second base when he was caught stealing to end the seventh inning of Saturday night victory.

What time is the game?

Game 3 is set for Monday at 5:08 p.m. in New York.

Pitching probables

Dodgers: Walker Buehler (1-6, 5.38 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (5-5, 2.85 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

Bottom line

New York is 94-68 overall and 44-37 at home. Yankees hitters are batting a collective .248, the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Los Angeles is 46-35 on the road and 98-64 overall. The Dodgers have a 66-12 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Top performers

Juan Soto has 31 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs and 109 RBI while hitting .288 for the Yankees. Gleyber Torres is 12-for-42 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with a .310 batting average, and has 38 doubles, seven triples, 54 home runs, 81 walks and 130 RBI. Tommy Edman is 16-for-42 with two home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Last 10 games

Yankees: 6-4, .225 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .257 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

Injuries

Yankees: DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani: day-to-day (shoulder), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (toe), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.