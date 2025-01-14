Here's what to know about air quality issues from SoCal fires

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Air quality is a big concern for everyone in Southern California, even for those who don't live near fire zones.

We have answers for some of the top questions about air quality where you live:

Question: The air quality index shows as good where I live, do I still have to be concerned with particulate matter?

The short answer is yes.

Health officials say it's important to remember that a lot of hazardous materials were released into the air when structures burned in the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire.

Those includes lead, arsenic, and asbestos, which the Air Quality Index does not typically measure for.

That means even if the index is good in your area, dangerous particulate matter not visible to the eye could still be in the air.

It's a good idea to consider wearing a mask and limiting outdoor activity.

Question: When sifting through my damaged home, what sort of protection do I need?

Health officials are asking that you wear gloves and a tightly fitted N-95 mask to protect yourself the best you can.

"The pollutant we're most concerned with is PM 2.5," said resource advisor Jen Croft. "Particulate matter 2.5. which is 70 percent smaller than the diameter of your hair. So that's a really fine particle. It goes down into your lungs, scratches things up and makes things uncomfortable for you."

Health officials went on to say that if you are wearing a loose fitted or fabric mask, you are not being protected.

It could also take weeks or even months before the air is completely free from those toxins in the air.

