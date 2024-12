This air quality map shows how California's wildfires and the extreme heat are making it harder to breathe in some communities.

Is the air quality index in your area safe? See map of Southern California for the latest info

As wildfires continue to burn out of control in Central and Northern California, smoke that drifted down south is impacting air quality.

As wildfires continue to burn out of control in Central and Northern California, smoke that drifted down south is impacting air quality.

As wildfires continue to burn out of control in Central and Northern California, smoke that drifted down south is impacting air quality.

As wildfires continue to burn out of control in Central and Northern California, smoke that drifted down south is impacting air quality.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California has been dealing with some of the worst air quality in years thanks to wildfires, heat and pollution.

Below is a map that shows air quality levels for SoCal as well as statewide.

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

More on air quality, wildfire smoke and your health: