President Trump will travel to California to visit wildfire sites

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump will travel to California on Saturday to meet with victims of the deadly wildfires that have scorched the state.

The White House announced Thursday that it is still arranging details of his trip to California, and the president will visit people who have been impacted by the fires.

The fires in Northern and Southern California started last week and prompted the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people and the destruction of thousands of homes.

At least 56 people were killed in and nearby the Northern California town of Paradise, which was leveled by the fire.

Two people were killed by the Southern California fire and a third death in that fire zone is under investigation as possibly linked to the fire.

