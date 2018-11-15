MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --Containment of the Woolsey Fire rose Thursday as firefighters continued to make progress against the massive blaze.
The fire was 57 percent contained and burned 98,362 acres, Los Angeles County fire officials said.
Early Thursday morning, a firefighter from Washington state was injured after being struck by a civilian vehicle while battling the Woolsey Fire. The firefighter, who is from South Kitsap Fire and Rescue, suffered non life-threatening injuries.
The Woolsey Fire is now one of the largest on record for Los Angeles County, dating back more than 100 years. The fire has destroyed at least 504 structures and damaged 96 others, according to the L.A. County Fire Department. Approximately 57,000 more are still threatened.
The cause of the Woolsey Fire remained under investigation.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.